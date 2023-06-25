X

19-year-old killed in shooting Saturday night

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old shot in Southeast Atlanta Saturday night.

The Atlanta Police Department said they were called to 942 Hank Aaron Dr. just after 10:30. They pronounced the victim deceased upon arrival.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit also responded to the scene, looking to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Fulton County medical examiner has identified the victim as Shanorria Wyche.

