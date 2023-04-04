X

Man arrested days after fatal shootout in DeKalb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday in the killing of a person during a DeKalb County shootout, officials said.

Kali Smith of Lithonia was taken into custody without incident at a home on Laguna Drive, the sheriff’s office said. He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to an area along Kelly Street. Officials said an argument led to the shootout between Smith and 21-year-old Torey Shepherd of Decatur.

Shepherd was fatally injured during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the investigating agency for more information.

Smith is being held at the DeKalb jail without bond.

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
