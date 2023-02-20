Man arrested after assault on pregnant woman leaves unborn child dead, cops say

A man is accused of attacking a pregnant woman at a home in South Fulton this month, leading to the death of his unborn child, authorities said Monday.
Marcus Blalock, 29, was taken into custody by South Metro SWAT after police said he physically assaulted the woman, who was seven months pregnant, at a residence Feb. 8.
“As a result of her injuries, her unborn child did not survive,” South Fulton police said in a news release.
Authorities said Blalock was identified as the child’s father. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges of feticide, battery against a female who is pregnant, battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, jail records show.
No details were shared about the motive of the attack. The woman was not publicly identified and it’s unclear what injuries she sustained. An investigation is ongoing, police said.
Blalock was arrested at least five times from 2011 to 2021 on charges that include burglary, theft by taking, drug possession, giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, according to online records.
