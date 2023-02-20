Man arrested, accused of strangling woman, killing unborn baby in Hall County

A man who had been on the run for nearly a month while wanted in the death of a woman and her unborn child in Hall County was arrested Monday, police said.
Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, is facing charges of murder and felony feticide after surrendering to Gainesville police.
Officers responded Jan. 29 to the 1100 block of Cooley Drive regarding a medical emergency call. Juana Jose, 22, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
“Due to the nature of the call and suspicion surrounding the death, investigators began looking into the case,” according to authorities.
An autopsy uncovered that Jose died by strangulation, police confirmed. Her unborn baby was also killed.
A week after the incident, a warrant was obtained for Sanic’s arrest. Police said he knew the woman prior to the incident but did not elaborate on their relationship.
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office