Man accused of setting up chlorine gas trap in Marietta after being fired

A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly mixing chemicals together to create chlorine gas in order to target his former employer in Marietta, according to his arrest warrant obtained Tuesday.
Zachary Imbriano, 31, is accused of setting up bags of chemicals in the bed of a work truck April 1 at the 1700 Cumberland Point Drive business park after being fired for drinking on the job, according to police.
The bags, comprised of calcium hypochlorite and muriatic acid, “would mix when attempted to be moved (and) would activate (to) expose any persons nearby,” the warrant stated.
Chlorine gas can cause severe lung damage or even death depending on the exposure and for how long, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Imbriano had worked at Pool Scouts, whose owner called 911 at around 6:30 p.m. after being concerned that the suspect would become belligerent and a problem after his firing, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.
Upon getting to the scene and speaking with the owner, the responding officer heard a loud noise outside the business and saw Imbriano damaging one of their vehicles, a parked 2023 Toyota Tacoma, McPhilamy said.
According to police, Imbriano is accused of hitting the windshield and rear window of the Tacoma. He slashed a seat, ripped out parts of the passenger door and also damaged equipment used by the business, the warrant stated.
“(He) then was setting up the chemicals in a way so that when the owner went to lift them to clean up the mess, it would start a chemical reaction,” McPhilamy said.
While at the business park, police said Imbriano appeared to be slurring his words, was unsteady on his feet and forgot parts of conversations.
Imbriano was booked into the Cobb County jail on charges of terroristic threats/hazardous substance, second-degree criminal damage, aggravated assault and public drunkenness. He remains in the jail without bond, according to online records.
