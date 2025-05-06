Breaking: Mistrial declared after jury awards $50M in landmark toxic gas case
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in DeKalb before calling 911, police say

By
43 minutes ago

A man is in jail after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at a DeKalb County home and then called 911 early Tuesday, police said.

Brian Bacon, 41, was booked into the DeKalb jail shortly before 10 a.m. on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Roughly 10 hours earlier, he had called 911 to report a shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Rowland Court, just south of Rockbridge Road, police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

At the scene, officials said police found the caller with a woman in her early 30s who had been shot around 12:15 a.m. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigators eventually learned that the woman was shot by Bacon, who was identified as the 911 caller, during an argument, Clark said. Officials confirmed that Bacon was previously in a relationship with the victim but did not say what led to the fight between them.

