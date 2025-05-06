Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in DeKalb before calling 911, police say

A man is in jail after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at a DeKalb County home and then called 911 early Tuesday, police said.
Brian Bacon, 41, was booked into the DeKalb jail shortly before 10 a.m. on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Roughly 10 hours earlier, he had called 911 to report a shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Rowland Court, just south of Rockbridge Road, police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.
At the scene, officials said police found the caller with a woman in her early 30s who had been shot around 12:15 a.m. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
Investigators eventually learned that the woman was shot by Bacon, who was identified as the 911 caller, during an argument, Clark said. Officials confirmed that Bacon was previously in a relationship with the victim but did not say what led to the fight between them.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention
A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.
He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail
A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.
Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race
The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.