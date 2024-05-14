Crime & Public Safety

Man accused of killing aspiring chef in Gwinnett turns himself in

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, police said.


45 minutes ago

A suspect charged with murder in a shooting this month at a Gwinnett County apartment complex has turned himself in, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Raheem Whiteside, 20, was on the run for roughly four days before he was taken into custody early Thursday, according to Gwinnett police. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Timothy Henderson at the Herrington Mill Apartments on May 5.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the shooting on Herrington Road near Lawrenceville, where they found Henderson dead near the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings.

Also known as TJ, Henderson graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School last year and was set to attend Gwinnett Technical College in the fall, according to his obituary. He was an aspiring chef who could usually be found watching sports or cooking alongside his mother Lashika for friends and family.

“He loved kissing (his mother’s) face every chance he got and didn’t care who saw him,” the obituary stated. “Wherever she would go, you were sure to see him close by. They would travel state to state from event to event, and TJ loved every minute of it from meeting new people and experiencing new things.”

According to police, Henderson was a resident of the complex and the shooting was the result of a robbery. Detectives quickly identified Whiteside, of Dacula, as the suspected shooter and warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, according to online records.

Family and friends of Henderson are expected to attend a visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lawrenceville, prior to a celebration of life service Friday morning. Interment will be held at Gwinnett Memorial Park.

“TJ was a smart, charismatic and loving young man who had plans for a bright future in culinary arts,” the obituary stated. “(He) is surely to be missed and will forever be lovingly remembered.”

