Man accused in Clayton shotgun killing jailed after fall during SWAT standoff

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

By
47 minutes ago

A man accused of murder was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Friday, four days after deputies said he fell through the ceiling of a Fayette County warehouse during a manhunt and SWAT standoff.

John Seay had been placed on the Clayton sheriff’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly shot a person to death with a shotgun at a Jonesboro service station on March 26.

Deputies said Seay shot the victim twice during an argument at the Texaco before driving away in their vehicle. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was found by Jonesboro police officers in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and later died, officials said.

Following an investigation, Jonesboro police obtained arrest warrants for Seay, and the Clayton sheriff’s office placed him on their most wanted list.

Less than 15 hours later, the sheriff’s office said investigators found Seay hiding in a warehouse on North 85th Parkway in Fayette County.

The building was surrounded, and Clayton Sheriff Levon Allen, Fayette Sheriff Barry Babb and Jonesboro police Chief Christopher Cato all responded to the scene, along with SWAT teams, officials said. Following a brief standoff, Seay was apprehended by a Fayette SWAT team, according to authorities.

The Clayton sheriff’s office said he suffered minor injuries during the standoff after “falling through the ceiling of the establishment while trying to evade capture.”

The 47-year-old was taken to a hospital. He was booked into the Clayton jail Friday upon his release.

“This situation highlights the dedication of our law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice, regardless of the time of day,” the Fayette sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Thank you to our staff, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro PD, and Forest Park PD for your hard work!”

Seay is facing 17 charges that include murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, weapons possession, theft by taking and cruelty to animals, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

1h ago