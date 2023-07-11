Machete-wielding man shot by police in Jackson County, GBI says

A man was injured Monday evening when he was shot by Commerce police after refusing to drop a “machete-type weapon,” the GBI said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in Gainesville after receiving first aid at the scene, according to the GBI. Officials did not know his health condition Monday night. No one else was injured during the confrontation.

The incident began around 5:15 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call at a home in the 5700 block of Mt. Olive Road on the northern edge of Commerce, the GBI said. Though few details were provided, the GBI said police came face-to-face with a man swinging a long, bladed weapon. The officers told the man to drop his weapon, but when he refused, they opened fire and hit him.

Photos from the scene show a Commerce police cruiser parked on a heavily wooded lot near a house and surrounded by evidence markers. The area is less than two miles south of I-85 and the popular Tanger Outlets shopping center.

The Commerce Police Department has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the GBI’s findings will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.