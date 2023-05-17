X

Killer sentenced to life after man’s body found near Griffin golf course in 2020

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

An accused gang member has been sentenced to life in prison more than two years after his “friend” was found dead near a golf course in Spalding County.

Earlier this month, a jury found Cedravious Wilkerson guilty of malice murder and other charges in the death of 20-year-old Parrish Pierce, whose body was found by a golfer in the woods near the 17th tee box at the City of Griffin Golf Course on Dec. 9, 2020, according to Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder.

On Tuesday, Wilkerson was handed a life sentence on the malice murder charge and 35 years on gun and theft charges, which will run consecutive to his life sentence, the DA said.

Pierce’s mother, Decembre, described her feelings as mixed Wednesday morning.

“My son was betrayed and killed by his best friend, and we still don’t know why,” she said via text, “but because of his actions, now he’s in prison forever! No one wins!”

The Locust Grove man was found with several gunshot wounds, Griffin police said at the time. He had been lying there for “several days” after his death, police added.

Following an investigation, police determined that Wilkerson was the last person to be with the victim. He was arrested and taken to the Spalding jail.

Pierce and Wilkerson, who was 17 at the time, were both believed to be affiliated with “Sex Murder Money,” a subset of the Bloods street gang, Griffin police said. Decembre said Pierce was trying to leave the gang before he was killed.

Wilkerson, of Griffin, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking a firearm, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

The case was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

