Indictment of Newnan woman’s fiancé sheds new light on her 2021 disappearance

Yet critical questions remain: How did Tiffany Foster die? And where is her body?

Foster, 35, was last seen leaving her apartment on March 1, 2021. Her fiancé, 47-year-old Reginald Robertson, initially cooperated with investigators and even spoke at a news conference about Foster’s disappearance.

“She was gone, just like that,” Robertson said.

He was indicted Monday in Coweta County on 10 counts. The indictment establishes a timeline showing that Robertson allegedly covered up Foster’s death and wrote a check out of her account during the time he was supposedly helping police.

It also clarifies that Foster was the alleged victim connected to Robertson’s earlier kidnapping and assault charges, on which he was arrested in April 2021. He has been held in the Coweta jail since that arrest, but it took the sheriff’s office another two years to charge him with Foster’s murder.

According to the indictment, investigators gathered evidence of serious instances of abuse in their relationship that allegedly began months before her disappearance.

In November 2020, Robertson is accused of breaking into Foster’s home on Lower Fayetteville Road and threatening her at gunpoint. He was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and false imprisonment related to that incident, although he was not arrested until after Foster disappeared.

Months after the alleged assault, and just days before Foster went missing, Robertson is accused of raping her, the indictment said. The document did not provide further details, but the rape allegedly took place on Feb. 22 or 23, 2021.

Robertson is accused of killing Foster in an unknown manner on either Feb. 28 or March 1, the indictment said. On March 1, Robertson reported Foster as missing and allegedly withdrew money using her ATM card.

Two days later, Robertson moved Foster’s car to a location in College Park, and on March 17, he wrote a check out of Foster’s account, the indictment said. The following month, Robertson was arrested on charges related to moving Foster’s car. He bonded out, but was arrested again a few weeks later on charges related to the suspected assault and kidnapping incident the previous November.

The indictment does not reveal how Robertson is suspected of killing Foster, and her body remains undiscovered.

“While the body of Tiffany Foster has not been officially recovered, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is certain that all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased, and we are confident in all charges taken,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in August.