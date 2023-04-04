Gwinnett police searching for driver who critically injured pedestrian

On March 27 around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive. There, they found 33-year-old Bee Moua from Duluth in a ditch, according to police. He had serious injuries.

“It is unknown how long Moua was out there prior to the accident,” Gwinnett police said in a statement. “However, investigators believe that a person driving a Hyundai Santa Fe hit Moua while walking on Kilcrease Road. The driver failed to stop after hitting Moua, but parts of the vehicle were found.”