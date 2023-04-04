Gwinnett police searching for driver who critically injured pedestrian

Gwinnett County investigators aren’t sure who hit a pedestrian and left him critically injured in a ditch. But they believe they know what type of SUV the hit-and-run suspect was driving, police said Tuesday.
On March 27 around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive. There, they found 33-year-old Bee Moua from Duluth in a ditch, according to police. He had serious injuries.
“It is unknown how long Moua was out there prior to the accident,” Gwinnett police said in a statement. “However, investigators believe that a person driving a Hyundai Santa Fe hit Moua while walking on Kilcrease Road. The driver failed to stop after hitting Moua, but parts of the vehicle were found.”
Moua remains in the hospital, police said.
Investigators are working to find the driver of the Hyundai, believed to be a 2016 to 2018 model year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
