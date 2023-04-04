BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA holds news conference after former President Donald Trump’s arraignment
X

Gwinnett police searching for driver who critically injured pedestrian

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County investigators aren’t sure who hit a pedestrian and left him critically injured in a ditch. But they believe they know what type of SUV the hit-and-run suspect was driving, police said Tuesday.

On March 27 around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive. There, they found 33-year-old Bee Moua from Duluth in a ditch, according to police. He had serious injuries.

“It is unknown how long Moua was out there prior to the accident,” Gwinnett police said in a statement. “However, investigators believe that a person driving a Hyundai Santa Fe hit Moua while walking on Kilcrease Road. The driver failed to stop after hitting Moua, but parts of the vehicle were found.”

Moua remains in the hospital, police said.

Investigators are working to find the driver of the Hyundai, believed to be a 2016 to 2018 model year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp vetoes bill requiring lawmaker approval for college tuition hikes
1h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
5h ago

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
9h ago

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
9h ago

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC
2h ago
The Latest

Warrant: Ex-Cobb hospital employees stole urn, threw away child’s ashes
21m ago
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Newton neighborhood; 2 others injured
4h ago
Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top