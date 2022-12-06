Grandmother gets life without parole for baby’s meth overdose in Sandy Springs

She was eventually arrested in Paulding County after six weeks on the run and charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and meth distribution. Monroe had also changed her hair color from blond to brown, investigators said.

“The jury verdict and the sentence reflect the tragedy that Kobe’s family has had to endure for six years,” Deputy District Attorney Lauren McAuley said in a statement. “I hope they find some closure and peace at the conclusion of this trial.”

Fulton DA Fani Willis said Monroe’s conviction was the result of a close partnership between her office, Sandy Springs police and the U.S. marshals who arrested the grandmother.

“After two trials over six years, I’m proud that we were able to get justice for the murder of this precious child,” Willis said Tuesday.