Georgia teacher arrested after threatening to shoot staff, students, GBI says

A Warren County High School teacher was recently arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot students and staff, officials said Wednesday.

During the April 24 incident, 22-year-old Mason Garrett “made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students at the school,” located about 50 miles west of Augusta, according to the GBI.

On April 28, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer requested the state agency investigate. The GBI did not provide additional details about the alleged incident. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.