Georgia teacher arrested after threatening to shoot staff, students, GBI says

A Warren County High School teacher was recently arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot students and staff, officials said Wednesday.
During the April 24 incident, 22-year-old Mason Garrett “made verbal threats to shoot both staff and students at the school,” located about 50 miles west of Augusta, according to the GBI.
On April 28, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer requested the state agency investigate. The GBI did not provide additional details about the alleged incident. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Garrett faces one felony count of making terroristic threats and acts.
He was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County jail the following day. He was released May 1 after posting a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the GBI said.
Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the state agency at 706-595-2575.
