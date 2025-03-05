Georgia man accused of intentionally setting 108-acre wildfire

Harvey was taken into custody near the location of the wildfire, which burned northeast of Columbus, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the fire damaged the two homes and two outbuildings. Eleven other people reported damage to property.

Several agencies battled the blaze, including the forestry commission’s wildland firefighters and units with Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Marion and Crawford counties.

The Box Springs Fire Department and several local volunteer fire departments also helped, along with firefighters from Geneva, O’Neal and Talbotton. Columbus fire crews provided aid, and neighbors also assisted.

If convicted, Harvey faces a penalty of up to $50,000 or one to 20 years in prison.

In Georgia, from Feb. 24 through Sunday, 490 fires burned nearly 6,200 acres, said forestry commission spokesperson Wendy Burnett. On Tuesday alone, 57 fires burned 130 acres.

For context, the average number of fires in January over five years is 173. This January, there were 280 fires.