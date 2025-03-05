Georgia man accused of intentionally setting 108-acre wildfire

A Talbot County man has been arrested after police said he intentionally ignited a wildfire there that burned 108 acres and damaged at least two homes.
The fire was just one of hundreds that have burned in Georgia over the last week amid abnormally dry conditions across the southeast.
William Shane Harvey, 52, of Box Springs, was arrested Sunday and charged with arson of lands, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Harvey was taken into custody near the location of the wildfire, which burned northeast of Columbus, officials said.
No injuries were reported, but the fire damaged the two homes and two outbuildings. Eleven other people reported damage to property.
Several agencies battled the blaze, including the forestry commission’s wildland firefighters and units with Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Marion and Crawford counties.
The Box Springs Fire Department and several local volunteer fire departments also helped, along with firefighters from Geneva, O’Neal and Talbotton. Columbus fire crews provided aid, and neighbors also assisted.
If convicted, Harvey faces a penalty of up to $50,000 or one to 20 years in prison.
In Georgia, from Feb. 24 through Sunday, 490 fires burned nearly 6,200 acres, said forestry commission spokesperson Wendy Burnett. On Tuesday alone, 57 fires burned 130 acres.
For context, the average number of fires in January over five years is 173. This January, there were 280 fires.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Wildfires are burning across the South. Here’s why more could be on the way
A rainfall deficit and strong winds converged to spawn wildfires across Georgia and the Southeast this weekend. Experts say more blazes could be on the horizon.
Overnight storms should bring relief to dry conditions fueling Georgia fires
Storms are expected to reach Georgia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a marginal risk for severe weather, but ahead of the storms, fires will remain a concern.
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.