GBI: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Statesboro

Bulloch County deputies were called to a Bird Road mobile home park just outside Statesboro around 3:15 p.m. about a reported assault, the GBI said in a statement. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jules Robert Lee, had allegedly assaulted his disabled father. Deputies noted visible injuries on the victim, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies tried to take Lee into custody, but he resisted and a fight ensued outside the home, according to the GBI. Stun guns were used but were ineffective, and Lee then pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputies, the sheriff’s office stated.