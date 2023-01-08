ajc logo
X

GBI: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Statesboro

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed by Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies after he fired a weapon at them Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Bulloch County deputies were called to a Bird Road mobile home park just outside Statesboro around 3:15 p.m. about a reported assault, the GBI said in a statement. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jules Robert Lee, had allegedly assaulted his disabled father. Deputies noted visible injuries on the victim, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies tried to take Lee into custody, but he resisted and a fight ensued outside the home, according to the GBI. Stun guns were used but were ineffective, and Lee then pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputies, the sheriff’s office stated.

Two deputies returned fire, striking him, the GBI said. Lee was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured.

The GBI will conduct its independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Saturday’s incident marks the state agency’s fourth officer-involved shooting it has been asked to investigate this year.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Anthony Daniels

Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 443h ago

Credit: Jesse Bedayn

Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Biden will travel to Atlanta for MLK service next Sunday at Ebenezer
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
6h ago

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
3h ago
70-year-old man struck, killed along Downtown Connector, police say
3h ago
GBI: Athens police fatally shoot man during stolen car investigation
20h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
3h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top