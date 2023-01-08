GBI: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Statesboro

A man was shot and killed by Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies after he fired a weapon at them Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Bulloch County deputies were called to a Bird Road mobile home park just outside Statesboro around 3:15 p.m. about a reported assault, the GBI said in a statement. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jules Robert Lee, had allegedly assaulted his disabled father. Deputies noted visible injuries on the victim, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Deputies tried to take Lee into custody, but he resisted and a fight ensued outside the home, according to the GBI. Stun guns were used but were ineffective, and Lee then pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputies, the sheriff’s office stated.
Two deputies returned fire, striking him, the GBI said. Lee was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured.
The GBI will conduct its independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Saturday’s incident marks the state agency’s fourth officer-involved shooting it has been asked to investigate this year.
