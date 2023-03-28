GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured

A Coastal Georgia teenager remains hospitalized a week after being tied up, spray-painted and dropped off at a hospital on the brink of death, officials said Monday.
Now the GBI is investigating the incident, parts of which were filmed at what appeared to be a house party on St. Simon’s Island and posted to social media.
The victim, Trent Lehrkamp, 19, was highly intoxicated when three teens dropped him off at the hospital on March 21, and had a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system, Glynn police said. An online fundraiser to assist with with Lehrkamp’s medical expenses raised more than $62,000 in its first day.
The fundraising page says Lehrkamp, a 2022 Glynn Academy graduate, was picked up from his home and spent the evening “with a group of people he thought were his friends.”
“Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours,” the fundraiser page said, adding that Lehrkamp was breathing just six times a minute when he was dropped off at the hospital.
At the time, he had a blood alcohol level of .464, according to The Brunswick News. That’s nearly six times the legal limit. An incident report obtained by the local newspaper said Lehrkamp was unresponsive after consuming a combination vodka and antidepressants. His clothes were soaked in urine, he had spray paint all over his body and hair and a a small bruise on his shoulder.
Lerhkamp remains in the intensive care unit with a lung infection, but is conscious and speaking, authorities said.
“He is stable, but still in the ICU recovering and fighting through some lung infection from the aspiration,” an update from his family posted to the fundraising page reads. “He is still lightly sedated as he is very panicked and anxious when awake.”
The three youths who brought him to Southeast Georgia Health Center told hospital staff they had someone in the car in need of medical attention, according to police. They gave their names and contact information to employees, but left the hospital before police arrived.
“Officers did not see any signs of physical injury (to Lehrkamp) but did note the presence of spray paint,” the department said in a social media post.
Detectives served a search warrant at the St. Simon’s home hours later and have since interviewed several teens about the incident, authorities said. On Sunday, police interviewed Lehrkamp at the hospital and said he gave them a statement about what happened at the party.
Police also said multiple social media videos purportedly showing what happened were actually from a previous incident involving Lehrkamp.
On Monday night, the department said the GBI is assisting with its investigation and helping to question witnesses identified through video footage and previous interviews.
“Working with the GBI, electronic evidence which has been recovered is being analyzed for information regarding the current incident as well as any previous incidents,” the department said, noting detectives have been in touch with the FBI, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the local school board and the district attorney’s office.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Glynn County detective. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may do so by contacting the department’s “silent witness” program at 912-264-1333.
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution