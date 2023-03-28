GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured

At the time, he had a blood alcohol level of .464, according to The Brunswick News. That’s nearly six times the legal limit. An incident report obtained by the local newspaper said Lehrkamp was unresponsive after consuming a combination vodka and antidepressants. His clothes were soaked in urine, he had spray paint all over his body and hair and a a small bruise on his shoulder.

Lerhkamp remains in the intensive care unit with a lung infection, but is conscious and speaking, authorities said.

“He is stable, but still in the ICU recovering and fighting through some lung infection from the aspiration,” an update from his family posted to the fundraising page reads. “He is still lightly sedated as he is very panicked and anxious when awake.”

The three youths who brought him to Southeast Georgia Health Center told hospital staff they had someone in the car in need of medical attention, according to police. They gave their names and contact information to employees, but left the hospital before police arrived.

“Officers did not see any signs of physical injury (to Lehrkamp) but did note the presence of spray paint,” the department said in a social media post.

Detectives served a search warrant at the St. Simon’s home hours later and have since interviewed several teens about the incident, authorities said. On Sunday, police interviewed Lehrkamp at the hospital and said he gave them a statement about what happened at the party.

Police also said multiple social media videos purportedly showing what happened were actually from a previous incident involving Lehrkamp.

On Monday night, the department said the GBI is assisting with its investigation and helping to question witnesses identified through video footage and previous interviews.

“Working with the GBI, electronic evidence which has been recovered is being analyzed for information regarding the current incident as well as any previous incidents,” the department said, noting detectives have been in touch with the FBI, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, the local school board and the district attorney’s office.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Glynn County detective. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may do so by contacting the department’s “silent witness” program at 912-264-1333.