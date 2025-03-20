GBI investigating after teen injured during incident with Brunswick police

A teenager wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday was injured after Brunswick police later shot at him during a foot pursuit, according to the GBI.

Brunswick police were called at around 3 p.m. after a man was shot at a home in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said witnesses gave officers a description of a suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Larry Labraun Kirkland.

According to the GBI, Kirkland, of Brunswick, left the home and was found by officers canvassing the area. A chase ensued that ended in the yard of another house in the 2700 block of Wolfe Street, located a few blocks to the northwest.