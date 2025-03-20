GBI investigating after teen injured during incident with Brunswick police

A teenager wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting Wednesday was injured after Brunswick police later shot at him during a foot pursuit, according to the GBI.
Brunswick police were called at around 3 p.m. after a man was shot at a home in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said witnesses gave officers a description of a suspect, who was later identified as 18-year-old Larry Labraun Kirkland.
According to the GBI, Kirkland, of Brunswick, left the home and was found by officers canvassing the area. A chase ensued that ended in the yard of another house in the 2700 block of Wolfe Street, located a few blocks to the northwest.
The officers gave verbal commands and tried to arrest Kirkland before noticing a gun on him, according to the state agency.
“One officer deployed a Taser, and another shot at Kirkland,” the GBI said. “Kirkland was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by the GBI. Once it is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
The incident marked the 15th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2025. At the same time last year, the state agency had looked into 13 such shootings.
