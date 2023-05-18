GBI: Deputies shoot woman who pointed gun at them, her family

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Foster Lane in Ringgold after getting a call that Jennifer Yates, 40, was firing a weapon and threatening to harm her loved ones, the GBI said.

Within minutes, two deputies arrived and saw Yates in the driveway pointing the gun at her family, according to the state agency. They commanded Yates to drop her weapon, but she refused and advanced toward them, the gun pointed in their direction.