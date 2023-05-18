GBI: Deputies shoot woman who pointed gun at them, her family

A woman was shot by deputies at a northwest Georgia home Wednesday after officials say she pointed a handgun at them and her family.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Foster Lane in Ringgold after getting a call that Jennifer Yates, 40, was firing a weapon and threatening to harm her loved ones, the GBI said.
Within minutes, two deputies arrived and saw Yates in the driveway pointing the gun at her family, according to the state agency. They commanded Yates to drop her weapon, but she refused and advanced toward them, the gun pointed in their direction.
“The deputies fired multiple times,” the GBI stated. “Yates was hit.”
Yates was treated at the scene by deputies and then taken to an Erlanger Health System hospital, where she was stabilized but remains in critical condition. No officers were injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Ringgold is about five miles south of the Tennessee border.
It’s the 39th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the fifth this month. By this time last year, there had been 50 such shootings in Georgia.
About the Author