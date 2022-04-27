Former Early County coroner sentenced to probation, ordered to resign

BreakingNews
Georgia school chief criticizes DeKalb board for superintendent firing
By Albany Herald staff for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Former Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, who was arrested recently on misdemeanor sexual battery and felony violation of oath of office charges, has pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and he must resign from his position as coroner.

Hunter also was denied first offender status. The case was prosecuted in the Pataula Judicial Circuit.

Hunter, 51, of Blakely, had been arrested following a GBI investigation. He was transported to the Early County Jail, where he was subsequently released on bond.

On Aug. 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter had sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators said at the time of his arrest that they believed there were other victims.

Anonymous tips related to this case can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anyone with information also can contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

