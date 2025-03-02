Breaking: Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater
Father sought after Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old girl in Johns Creek

Milan Simpson is believed to have been abducted by her father Jamale Simpson on Sunday, according to the GBI. March 2, 2025.

Milan Simpson is believed to have been abducted by her father Jamale Simpson on Sunday, according to the GBI. March 2, 2025.
1 hour ago

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for a missing 1-month-old Georgia girl believed to have been abducted by her father.

Milan Simpson was allegedly taken by her 29-year-old father Jamale Darcel Simpson. She was last seen wearing a gray swaddle, the GBI stated in the alert, also known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia.

“(She) is believed to be in extreme danger,” officials said.

The pair were last seen at Feather Sound Court and Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Boulevard in Johns Creek. Officials said they are believed to be traveling in a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with more information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Johns Creek police at 470-456-0271.

