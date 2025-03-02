Father sought after Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old girl in Johns Creek

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for a missing 1-month-old Georgia girl believed to have been abducted by her father.
Milan Simpson was allegedly taken by her 29-year-old father Jamale Darcel Simpson. She was last seen wearing a gray swaddle, the GBI stated in the alert, also known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia.
“(She) is believed to be in extreme danger,” officials said.
The pair were last seen at Feather Sound Court and Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Boulevard in Johns Creek. Officials said they are believed to be traveling in a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anyone with more information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Johns Creek police at 470-456-0271.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake