Father sought after Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old girl in Johns Creek

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for a missing 1-month-old Georgia girl believed to have been abducted by her father.

Milan Simpson was allegedly taken by her 29-year-old father Jamale Darcel Simpson. She was last seen wearing a gray swaddle, the GBI stated in the alert, also known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia.

“(She) is believed to be in extreme danger,” officials said.