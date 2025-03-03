Ex-Hapeville officer indicted, accused of using Taser on handcuffed detainee

On June 3, 2024, Hapeville police arrested a man for trespassing and took him to headquarters, where he was placed in a small holding cell and handcuffed to a bench, authorities said.

While there, prosecutors said Brown used a Taser on him at least six times “without any legal justification.” According to the DOJ, the detainee, who was a “threat to no one,” was injured and needed medical attention.

After the incident, prosecutors stated that Brown, of Hampton, wrote the false report.

On June 4, Hapeville police Chief Bruce Hedley said the department asked the GBI to investigate a use-of-force incident involving the former officer. Brown was booked into the Fulton County Jail three days later on charges of battery and violation of oath of office, according to online records. He was initially placed on administrative leave before being fired June 20, Hedley said.

Brown had been hired by the department in January 2022 and was previously employed by Clayton County police, from which he resigned in 2020 while under investigation.

According to investigative documents from Clayton police, Brown struck a teenager at a Jonesboro apartment complex while working an off-duty job in December 2020.

Brown told officials that he “did intentionally reach out toward the victim’s hoodie ... to grab the juvenile” and “admitted that he may have inadvertently struck the juvenile,” his arrest warrant stated. He said the teen was acting “disrespectful,” but had complied with his requests to leave the complex, the warrant added.

“People being held under arrest have the right to be treated humanely,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent Paul Brown said in a statement Monday. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect the civil rights of the public and ensure those who abuse their power are held responsible.”