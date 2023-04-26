Ex-Falcon William Moore jailed on aggravated assault charges in Gwinnett

Former Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore remains in jail without bond after he was arrested in Gwinnett County over the weekend on aggravated assault charges, among other counts.
Moore, 37, is accused of shooting at and hitting a car occupied by a woman and two children at a Gwinnett park, Channel 2 Action News reported. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
The shooting took place at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Channel 2. The woman and children were not publicly identified.
Moore is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and one count each of second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, jail records show.
The former NFL standout has been arrested multiple times in the metro Atlanta area since he became a second-round draft pick out of the University of Missouri in 2009. The first came on a bench warrant in 2011 after he was caught speeding in Gwinnett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He was charged with failure to appear and multiple traffic violations.
In 2013, Moore was arrested in Atlanta on a simple battery charge, the AJC reported. Police said Moore got into an argument with a woman that led to him throwing her phone to the ground and grabbing her by the shoulder. By that time, Moore was an established starter with the Falcons who had played in the NFL Pro Bowl and signed a new contract the prior season.
His seventh and final season in the NFL was 2015.
