Ex-chief of staff for Cobb sheriff convicted of making false statements

“Occasionally, there are circumstances which require the investigating agency, assigned judge or prosecutor to recuse themselves from participation in a case,” Treadaway said in an emailed statement. “On July 12, 2023, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office requested a substitute prosecutor for Mr. Cotton’s case, and my office has led the prosecution in Cobb County Superior Court since that time. This decision was made to ensure fairness and impartiality in the proceedings.”

Cotton was arrested in April 2023 after an investigation that began in March, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Cotton allegedly told a Cobb officer his white Chevrolet Corvette had been struck in a hit-and-run crash on Macland Road, an arrest warrant states. But video footage and cellphone data told a different story, according to police.

“Accused then admitted to (the officer) that (his) vehicle had not been damaged in a hit-and-run, but instead that it had been struck ... by a female who said accused knew, and that this female was driving a Jeep without insurance at the time,” Cotton’s warrant states.

When the officer went to the woman’s home, her Jeep had white paint on the front bumper, consistent with the vehicle being in a crash, according to police. Cotton then allegedly filed an insurance claim stating his car had been involved in a hit-and-run, even though he knew who had hit him, the warrant states.

After the arrest, Owens placed Cotton on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Cotton was indicted in February 2024 and resigned from the sheriff’s office, a spokesperson previously said.

The woman who rear-ended Cotton’s car testified during the trial and admitted that she crashed into the Corvette and left the scene, the district attorney’s office said. Owens testified on behalf of Cotton during the trial, which began Monday.

Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown on Friday sentenced Cotton to five years, with the first six months to be served in confinement. He was sentenced as a first offender, the DA’s office said.

Cotton was acquitted of criminal attempt to commit insurance fraud, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and two counts of violation of oath by public officer, Treadaway said.

“Evidence presented at trial clearly showed that this man attempted to manipulate other law enforcement officers by fabricating facts surrounding a rear-end collision, all for his own benefit,” said Katie Gropper, chief assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case. “Such behavior cannot be tolerated, as it undermines the public’s confidence in the integrity of law enforcement.”

A U.S. Army veteran, Cotton previously was the director of reentry services for the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a biography previously posted on the sheriff’s office website. He also worked as a state trooper.