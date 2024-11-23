Deputies fatally shoot armed man while serving rape arrest warrant in Cherokee

A man law enforcement was trying to arrest for rape Friday evening was fatally shot in Cherokee County, officials said.
Cherokee sheriff’s deputies were asked by Floyd County deputies to help with the arrest of a suspect who was living on Ficklen Church Way, just south of Knox Bridge Highway and outside of Canton. Officials did not say when the rape occurred or provide more details on the incident.
At around 11:15 p.m., deputies arrived at the man’s home and found him outside with a weapon, the Cherokee sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials stated they tried to negotiate with the suspect.
The Cherokee SWAT team was eventually called to the scene, and shots were fired shortly after midnight, leading to the suspect’s death, officials said.
The suspect was not publicly identified.
The GBI was notified of the officer-involved shooting and will be conducting an independent investigation. The agency has not released additional information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author