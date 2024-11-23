Deputies fatally shoot armed man while serving rape arrest warrant in Cherokee

A man law enforcement was trying to arrest for rape Friday evening was fatally shot in Cherokee County, officials said.

Cherokee sheriff’s deputies were asked by Floyd County deputies to help with the arrest of a suspect who was living on Ficklen Church Way, just south of Knox Bridge Highway and outside of Canton. Officials did not say when the rape occurred or provide more details on the incident.

At around 11:15 p.m., deputies arrived at the man’s home and found him outside with a weapon, the Cherokee sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials stated they tried to negotiate with the suspect.