Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Deputies fatally shoot armed man while serving rape arrest warrant in Cherokee

The shooting happened at a home on Ficklen Church Way outside of Canton.
The shooting happened at a home on Ficklen Church Way outside of Canton.
By
1 hour ago

A man law enforcement was trying to arrest for rape Friday evening was fatally shot in Cherokee County, officials said.

Cherokee sheriff’s deputies were asked by Floyd County deputies to help with the arrest of a suspect who was living on Ficklen Church Way, just south of Knox Bridge Highway and outside of Canton. Officials did not say when the rape occurred or provide more details on the incident.

At around 11:15 p.m., deputies arrived at the man’s home and found him outside with a weapon, the Cherokee sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials stated they tried to negotiate with the suspect.

The Cherokee SWAT team was eventually called to the scene, and shots were fired shortly after midnight, leading to the suspect’s death, officials said.

The suspect was not publicly identified.

The GBI was notified of the officer-involved shooting and will be conducting an independent investigation. The agency has not released additional information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Armed man shot in hand after fleeing police in Gwinnett, officials say1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Crash injures 2 East Point officers, shuts down I-285 for hours
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 shot after landscaping crew robbed at gunpoint in Decatur; 2 arrests made
Placeholder Image
Man arrested in Suwanee drive-by shooting that left woman dead
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Armed man shot in hand after fleeing police in Gwinnett, officials say1h ago
Man charged, accused of fatally stabbing brother in Marietta
1 shot after landscaping crew robbed at gunpoint in Decatur; 2 arrests made
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights