DeKalb police seek vehicle involved in I-85 fatal hit-and-run

DeKalb County police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a motorcyclist along I-85 North just outside I-285 on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. and found a man who had been thrown from a motorcycle, police said. He died at the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported. His name has not been released.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle struck the motorcycle and didn’t stop. No vehicle description was provided by police.