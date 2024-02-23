DeKalb police seek vehicle involved in I-85 fatal hit-and-run

BreakingNews
Authorities identify student found dead on University of Georgia campus
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, shutting down lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County, police say
DeKalb County police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a motorcyclist along I-85 North just outside I-285 on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. and found a man who had been thrown from a motorcycle, police said. He died at the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported. His name has not been released.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle struck the motorcycle and didn’t stop. No vehicle description was provided by police.

Officials have not released any additional information.

