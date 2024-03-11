Crime & Public Safety

Decatur man faces murder charge in death of 39-year-old in Scottdale

A Decatur man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in DeKalb County in January, police said. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

A Decatur man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in DeKalb County in January, police said.
1 hour ago

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the January shooting death of a 39-year-old man in a DeKalb County neighborhood, authorities said.

Brandon Hatton, 31, was booked into the county jail around 7:45 a.m. after he was apprehended at a Sleep Inn on Fairington Road near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office. A Georgia State Patrol SWAT team assisted deputies with the arrest at the hotel, located just south of I-20.

On Jan. 28, DeKalb police were called shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 3300 block of Pressley Drive in Scottdale. The victim, DeAngelo Ivey, was already dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived, police said.

Authorities have not provided specifics on what led to the gunfire, or how Hatton was identified as a suspect. The shooting occurred about a quarter-mile west of I-285 and near North Decatur Road.

Brandon Hatton is accused of killing a man in DeKalb County on Jan. 28, police said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Hatton is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

