Decatur man faces murder charge in death of 39-year-old in Scottdale

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the January shooting death of a 39-year-old man in a DeKalb County neighborhood, authorities said.
Brandon Hatton, 31, was booked into the county jail around 7:45 a.m. after he was apprehended at a Sleep Inn on Fairington Road near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office. A Georgia State Patrol SWAT team assisted deputies with the arrest at the hotel, located just south of I-20.
On Jan. 28, DeKalb police were called shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 3300 block of Pressley Drive in Scottdale. The victim, DeAngelo Ivey, was already dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived, police said.
Authorities have not provided specifics on what led to the gunfire, or how Hatton was identified as a suspect. The shooting occurred about a quarter-mile west of I-285 and near North Decatur Road.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
Hatton is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer, according to online records. He is being held without bond.
An investigation is ongoing.
