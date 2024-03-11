Decatur man faces murder charge in death of 39-year-old in Scottdale

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the January shooting death of a 39-year-old man in a DeKalb County neighborhood, authorities said.

Brandon Hatton, 31, was booked into the county jail around 7:45 a.m. after he was apprehended at a Sleep Inn on Fairington Road near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office. A Georgia State Patrol SWAT team assisted deputies with the arrest at the hotel, located just south of I-20.

On Jan. 28, DeKalb police were called shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 3300 block of Pressley Drive in Scottdale. The victim, DeAngelo Ivey, was already dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived, police said.