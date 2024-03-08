Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot

Two men from South Georgia were indicted Wednesday after allegedly using an explosive to blow up a home in 2023 and conspiring to put a snake in the house to injure the victim’s daughter, court documents show.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, both of Bryan County, were indicted on federal charges of stalking, use of an explosive to commit a felony, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device, said Barry Paschal, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. Kinsey is also charged with giving false statements during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 13, 2023, the Bryan sheriff’s office said they responded to a home in Richmond Hill after an explosion took place around 5 a.m. An investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the GBI tied Kinsey and Glosser to the incident and they were arrested about a month later.