Covington woman convicted of murder in fatal double shooting in 2020

La'Peachah Nash, 27, died after she was shot in the head in Covington in May 2020, Newton County officials said.

Credit: Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

Credit: Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

By
16 minutes ago

A Newton County woman who shot her child’s father and his new girlfriend in 2020, resulting in the other woman’s death, has been convicted of murder, officials said.

Dalanna Bailey, 26, of Covington, will be sentenced March 7 after she was found guilty on multiple serious charges, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley said. A Newton jury deliberated for less than an hour after closing arguments Monday before delivering Bailey the guilty verdict.

Bailey was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and third-degree child cruelty, among other counts, McGinley said.

Bailey shot 27-year-old La’Peachah Nash and 20-year-old Deshawn Grayson on May 13, 2020, the DA said. Nash and Grayson were both flown to Atlanta Medical Center where Nash later died. She had been shot in the head and was kept on life support for a few days so that her organs could be donated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

The incident began when Nash drove Grayson to Bailey’s apartment complex to drop off money for Bailey and his child, McGinley said. Bailey began to yell at Grayson at her apartment with the 1-year-old child in her arms and a loaded handgun in her waistband.

Dalanna Bailey

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Grayson tried to disarm Bailey out of concern for his and the child’s safety, according to McGinley. Bailey continued to threaten Grayson by saying she had a round loaded in the chamber, then chased Grayson back to Nash’s car. Once he got in Nash’s car, the two drove away as Bailey fired at least three shots into the driver’s side window. The shots hit both Nash and Grayson, fatally wounding Nash.

Bailey ran from the apartment complex and was found about seven hours later at a motel in DeKalb County, McGinley said.

Bailey remains in the Newton jail where she’s been held since her arrest nearly four years ago.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

