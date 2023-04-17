Couple arrested in weekend shooting in Gwinnett

Mendoza, 39, of Lawrenceville, was found dead at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a report of a person shot on Pepperwood Trail near Norcross. Police have not said what motivated the killing.

Over the course of their investigation, warrants were obtained for Avila-Vega and Mejia-Orellana. The man is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, while his girlfriend is accused of aggravated assault.