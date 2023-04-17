BreakingNews
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
Couple arrested in weekend shooting in Gwinnett

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A couple have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Detectives identified 26-year-old Esteven Avila-Vega and his girlfriend, Sulma Mejia-Orellana, also 26, as suspects within 12 hours of the death of Angel Mendoza. They were taken into custody Sunday afternoon at a home in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett police.

Mendoza, 39, of Lawrenceville, was found dead at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a report of a person shot on Pepperwood Trail near Norcross. Police have not said what motivated the killing.

Over the course of their investigation, warrants were obtained for Avila-Vega and Mejia-Orellana. The man is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, while his girlfriend is accused of aggravated assault.

They are being held without bond at the county jail.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

