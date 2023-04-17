BreakingNews
5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
X

Cops: Resident shoots, kills intruder in Smyrna neighborhood

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday evening in a Smyrna neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting victim was attempting to break into a home in the area of Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive, Smyrna police Maj. Louis Defense told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the homeowner will face charges, he said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Only the homeowner and the victim were involved, Defense said, and the homeowner was not injured. The victim’s name was not released.

The police department took to Facebook on Sunday night to assure the public there was no danger.

Investigators were still conducting interviews Monday, Defense said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING: 5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Suspended appeals judge says reprimand should be his toughest punishment
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s defunct campaign spent $1 million this year
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
8h ago

MARTA to host meetings on its Atlanta expansion plans
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE: Officials ID man found dead at NE Atlanta motel
24m ago
Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood
25m ago
BREAKING: 5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
3h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
5h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top