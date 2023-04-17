Cops: Resident shoots, kills intruder in Smyrna neighborhood

Investigators believe the shooting victim was attempting to break into a home in the area of Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive, Smyrna police Maj. Louis Defense told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the homeowner will face charges, he said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Only the homeowner and the victim were involved, Defense said, and the homeowner was not injured. The victim’s name was not released.