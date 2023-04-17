Cops: Resident shoots, kills intruder in Smyrna neighborhood

An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday evening in a Smyrna neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators believe the shooting victim was attempting to break into a home in the area of Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive, Smyrna police Maj. Louis Defense told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It is too early in the investigation to determine if the homeowner will face charges, he said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Only the homeowner and the victim were involved, Defense said, and the homeowner was not injured. The victim’s name was not released.
The police department took to Facebook on Sunday night to assure the public there was no danger.
Investigators were still conducting interviews Monday, Defense said.
