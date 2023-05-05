Cops: College Park woman arrested after bragging about beating on Tybee Island

Two days later, detectives said they determined that 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey had shared videos of the attack on social media.

“In those posts, Murphey implicated herself as a suspect while making a statement to the effect of ‘leaving her footprint on Tybee Island,’” police said.

Warrants were obtained for Murphey’s arrest, and College Park police arrested her at work Thursday. She is facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department would like to thank the social media community, and their friends at the College Park Police Department, for all of their assistance in this case,” the police statement added.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the other people involved in the beating. They noted the event had attracted people from across the U.S., with 40,000 to 50,000 reportedly attending.

According to police, at least 18 other people were arrested on Tybee during that weekend, though it’s unclear if all of those arrested were attending Orange Crush. Nearly 40 traffic citations and 53 code enforcement violations were filed, and there were at least three instances of a gun being fired, police said, but no one was injured.

Charges among the other 18 arrests included armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI, theft by receiving, wrong way driving, obstruction, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Orange Crush has been an annual event for historically Black colleges and universities since 1988. This year’s festival was the first at Tybee Island since 2018. The event had relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021, citing “civil rights violations and political injustices.”

Anyone with more information about the April 22 attack is asked to call Tybee Island police at 912-786-5600.

— Staff writer Caroline Silva contributed to this article.