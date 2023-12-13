Cobb police pursuit ends in Atlanta with patrol vehicle atop suspect’s Jeep

A person was hospitalized after leading Cobb County police on a pursuit into Midtown Atlanta that ended in a crash with the patrol vehicle atop the suspect’s Jeep late Tuesday night.

Cobb police said officers with an organized crime task force were “involved in an incident” around 9:30 p.m. that started in the area of Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive just off of Windy Hill Road.

Authorities have not said what the officers were investigating or what the suspect is accused of doing. At some point, a pursuit ensued involving a gray Jeep Gladiator and continued for roughly 15 miles to Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.