Cobb police pursuit ends in Atlanta with patrol vehicle atop suspect’s Jeep

A person was hospitalized after leading Cobb County police on a pursuit into Midtown Atlanta that ended in a crash with the patrol vehicle atop the suspect’s Jeep late Tuesday night.
Cobb police said officers with an organized crime task force were “involved in an incident” around 9:30 p.m. that started in the area of Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive just off of Windy Hill Road.
Authorities have not said what the officers were investigating or what the suspect is accused of doing. At some point, a pursuit ensued involving a gray Jeep Gladiator and continued for roughly 15 miles to Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, sped through multiple surface streets before getting onto I-75 South, GSP said. The driver then got off the interstate in Midtown and eventually onto Northside Drive, where two vehicles were struck at the intersection with 17th Street.
The driver then turned left onto 17th Street and took another left onto Howell Mill Road, where a third vehicle was struck, officials said. That is when the Cobb officer conducted a PIT maneuver, which caused the Jeep to roll over onto its roof. The patrol vehicle ended up on top of the Jeep.
The suspect was then arrested and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, GSP said.
No other details have been released about the incident.
