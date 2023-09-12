BreakingNews
Clayton man arrested in fatal love triangle shooting at NW Atlanta complex

Crime & Public Safety
By
45 minutes ago
A Riverdale man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting stemming from a love triangle dispute at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier this summer, police said.

Jamario Richards is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” shooting 23-year-old Xzavier Tomlin several times in the back at the Dwell at The View apartments on Hollywood Road on July 23, according to his arrest warrant.

Officers were called just after midnight to the gated complex in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood and found Tomlin, who died at the scene, police said.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened after Tomlin went to the residence of his former partner and allegedly got into a dispute with the new boyfriend, which led to gunfire. The current boyfriend, identified as a suspect, fled the scene after the shooting, according to the news station.

On Tuesday, police said Richards was charged for his involvement in Tomlin’s shooting death but were unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Richards was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to online records.

Court records also showed he is facing criminal trespass and damage to property charges after he and other person allegedly damaged walls and a door at another Fulton apartment complex on the day he was arrested.

No other details were provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

