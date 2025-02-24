Child dead, 6 others hurt in multivehicle wreck along I-20 West in DeKalb

A multi-vehicle crash on I-20 West claimed the life of one child and injured at least six other people Monday morning, according to officials.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the Turner Hill Road exit in DeKalb County, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said seven people were rushed to a hospital, but the child did not survive.
No details have been released about the child’s name or age or the status of the other victims.
Officials have not said what led to the crash.
The crash caused traffic to back up for several miles early Monday, but lanes started to reopen just before 6 a.m.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council
Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.
‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.
Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers
On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.