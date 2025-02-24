Crime & Public Safety
Child dead, 6 others hurt in multivehicle wreck along I-20 West in DeKalb

A crash along I-20 West in DeKalb County left one child dead and at least six other people hurt Monday morning, according to officials.

By
31 minutes ago

A multi-vehicle crash on I-20 West claimed the life of one child and injured at least six other people Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the Turner Hill Road exit in DeKalb County, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said seven people were rushed to a hospital, but the child did not survive.

No details have been released about the child’s name or age or the status of the other victims.

Officials have not said what led to the crash.

The crash caused traffic to back up for several miles early Monday, but lanes started to reopen just before 6 a.m.

