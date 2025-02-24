Child dead, 6 others hurt in multivehicle wreck along I-20 West in DeKalb

A multi-vehicle crash on I-20 West claimed the life of one child and injured at least six other people Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the Turner Hill Road exit in DeKalb County, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said seven people were rushed to a hospital, but the child did not survive.