Case closed after Westminster coach’s body found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

For the second time in recent weeks, a family will be planning a funeral for a beloved educator, rather than attending his wedding this Saturday. Jones was a science teacher and coach at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta.

Jones and Joycelyn Wilson were last seen alive Feb. 8, when the two were aboard a small fishing boat launched at Fish Tale Marina at a ramp along Ga. 44. The engaged couple planned to stay that night at The Lodge on Lake Oconee, according to investigators. But the following day, Wilson’s body was pulled from the water.

The longtime Spelman College math instructor was 49. Her funeral was held Feb. 20.

The discovery of Wilson launched a massive, multi-agency search with countless volunteers. But the conditions of the murky lake, plus occasional rain and cold temperatures, prolonged the search.

“This is the most extensive search on Lake Sinclair or Lake Oconee that I’ve ever seen,” said Sills, who has worked in law enforcement for more than five decades and has spent the past 29 years as sheriff.

It was the Wisconsin-based search and recovery expert, Keith Cormican, whose team ultimately found Jones using high-tech sonar equipment.

”We worked very, very hard at it. We were up early, worked late,” he told the AJC. “In this case, it certainly paid off.”

Cormican described Lake Oconee as “an underwater forest” that made it difficult to use the tow-behind devices that probe the depths. At one point Saturday, the torpedo-like sonar device he tugs along was snagged in underwater limbs, forcing divers to go down to free it.

It was the efforts by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that allowed Cormican to focus his search on the areas with the highest probability to find Jones, said Florida-based dive expert Buck Buchanan, who had also been part of the search efforts. Buchanan and Cormican had previously worked together before reuniting at Lake Oconee.

”Everyone wants to know why it was so difficult,” Buchanan said. “Well, if you’re looking for a needle in a haystack, believe it or not, that’s not hard to find. If I’m looking for a needle in a haystack, I just use a magnet, right? I bring in the right technology for that area, and that’s what Keith was.”

After Jones was located, the DNR offered condolences to both his and Wilson’s families.

“Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss,” a statement on Facebook read.

Early Monday, Jones’ body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be conducted, Putnam Coroner Hollis Harrison said. Harrison declined to speculate on a cause of death.

The results of Wilson’s autopsy have not been publicly released. But Sills has previously said her phone was in her right hand, and Wilson also had her ID, some cash and a credit card in a fanny pack she was wearing.

Wilson earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Clark Atlanta University. She also received a second master’s degree from the University of Maryland. Wilson, who went by Joy, was remembered by her longtime friend as being dedicated to her work and having a fun sense of humor.

“She really loved her students,” Natasha Harrison said. “She really loved what she did.”

Harrison and Wilson attended Zion Hill Baptist Church, where they sang alto in The Voices of Oluwa choir.

At Westminster, classes resumed Monday after spring break at the campus on West Paces Ferry Road. Staff and teachers continued to grieve.

“Throughout the Westminster community, we are mourning the loss of Gary Jones — a beloved teacher, colleague and friend,” school president Keith Evans said in a statement. “Gary had such a positive impact on his students over the course of more than two decades at Westminster and he enjoyed the respect and affection of his fellow teachers and coaches as well as parents and alumni.”

During the search, some Westminster students wrote thank-you cards to those searching for Jones. Evans said Westminster was grateful for those involved in the search, including volunteers from the school community.

“We are grateful for the skill and persistence of the search teams as well as those who kept our school in their prayers over these weeks,” Evans said.

Sills said the interest in the case showed how highly regarded Jones and Wilson were.

“I’ve never seen this level of media attention on a drowning in my entire career,” Sills said. “Apparently both of them were well thought of.”

Funeral arrangements for Jones have not been publicly announced.

