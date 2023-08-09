BreakingNews
3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City

Carrollton man arrested after shooting at Cook Out drive-thru in SE Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By
22 minutes ago
X

A Carrollton man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting another man in the drive-thru line at a Cook Out location in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Julian Flakes faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Fulton County jail records.

Officers were called to the Cook Out at 403 Moreland Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the restaurant, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car in the drive-thru line. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, police said.

According to the initial investigation, a man, later identified as Flakes, allegedly walked up to the victim’s car with a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, police said. Officials did not share further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including whether Flakes knew the victim or if there was any kind of dispute.

Flakes became a suspect when officers received information from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office letting them know that he was in the area of the shooting and that he might present a danger to himself or others. Atlanta police then formed a perimeter around the fast-food restaurant and began canvassing the area for the suspect.

Flakes was found near the back of the restaurant and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He remains in jail where his bond has not been set.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
36m ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
36m ago
BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale
3h ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE
Lanes reopen on I-285 West in DeKalb after crash injured 1
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
5h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top