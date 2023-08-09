Carrollton man arrested after shooting at Cook Out drive-thru in SE Atlanta

A Carrollton man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting another man in the drive-thru line at a Cook Out location in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Julian Flakes faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Fulton County jail records.

Officers were called to the Cook Out at 403 Moreland Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the restaurant, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car in the drive-thru line. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, police said.

According to the initial investigation, a man, later identified as Flakes, allegedly walked up to the victim’s car with a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, police said. Officials did not share further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including whether Flakes knew the victim or if there was any kind of dispute.

Flakes became a suspect when officers received information from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office letting them know that he was in the area of the shooting and that he might present a danger to himself or others. Atlanta police then formed a perimeter around the fast-food restaurant and began canvassing the area for the suspect.

Flakes was found near the back of the restaurant and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He remains in jail where his bond has not been set.

