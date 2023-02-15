X
BREAKING: Teen fatally shot near his Gwinnett County home

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A teenager was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near his home in Gwinnett County, police said.

Officers were called to Windward Lane in unincorporated Norcross at about 5:40 p.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a boy in his early teens suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located in the street near his home, which is off Beaver Ruin Road and a short drive from I-85, police added.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Gwinnett police said they investigated the scene and are “currently following leads,” but did not clarify what leads they were able to gather. No information on a suspect was provided.

“The motive for this incident is unclear at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
