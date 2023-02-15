BREAKING: Teen fatally shot near his Gwinnett County home

Officers were called to Windward Lane in unincorporated Norcross at about 5:40 p.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a boy in his early teens suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located in the street near his home, which is off Beaver Ruin Road and a short drive from I-85, police added.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.