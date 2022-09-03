BREAKING: SWAT standoff in progress at Henry County hotel

Henry County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene at a McDonough to deal with a standoff in one of the rooms, officials said Friday night.
Deputies confirmed they are monitoring the situation at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta South, an extended stay hotel at 60 Mill Road.
Several police and sheriff’s office cars swarmed the area and SWAT teams began arriving, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Residents are cautioned to avoid the area. Little is known about what led to the standoff or if anybody has been hurt at this point.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest