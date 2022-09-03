BreakingNews
SWAT standoff in progress at Henry County hotel
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: SWAT standoff in progress at Henry County hotel

Henry County police and deputies have swarmed a McDonough hotel for a stand-off situation Friday evening.

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry County police and deputies have swarmed a McDonough hotel for a stand-off situation Friday evening.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Henry County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene at a McDonough to deal with a standoff in one of the rooms, officials said Friday night.

Deputies confirmed they are monitoring the situation at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta South, an extended stay hotel at 60 Mill Road.

Several police and sheriff’s office cars swarmed the area and SWAT teams began arriving, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Residents are cautioned to avoid the area. Little is known about what led to the standoff or if anybody has been hurt at this point.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Special grand jury seeks evidence of Coffee Co. election breach3h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
2h ago
Police: Officer shoots man who stabbed Mall of Georgia employee during theft
4h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ coming to downtown Atlanta starting Oct. 21
5h ago
The Latest
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
2h ago
Teen murder suspect indicted in death of 20-year-old Brookhaven man
2h ago
Gainesville mother charged with DUI in crash that killed her 6-year-old
3h ago
Featured
General view of the pylon in the corner of an end zone at Tom Riden Stadium before the game between Buford and North Cobb, Friday, September 2, 2022, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
0m ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
6h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top