BREAKING | Multiple agencies battle large brush fire outside Stone Mountain Park

A few wisps of smoke hung in the air Monday afternoon over the woods on the northern side of Stone Mountain Freeway, but the strongest evidence of a fire could be seen in the multiple fire engines parked on the road’s shoulder. Several fire crews were stationed along a stretch of freeway nearly a mile long.

At Exit 7 for Hugh Howell Road, a fire truck was joined by at least eight other service vehicles, many of them belonging to Georgia Power. No firefighters or other emergency responders could be seen from the road. Satellite images show a corridor of power lines that runs through the wooded area parallel to the freeway, and there’s a power transfer station bordering the Corinth Cemetery at the intersection of Rockbridge and Pounds roads.

The heavily wooded area is across Stone Mountain Lake from the tourist village at the center of the park. The Stone Mountain Golf Club, on the eastern side of the lake, is the only heavily trafficked section of the park near the area affected by the fire.

The scent of woodsmoke was also clear along Old Stone Mountain Road on the opposite side of the affected area, although no fire crews were parked along the residential road.

