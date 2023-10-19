BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating child’s homicide

The incident was initially reported as an apartment fire at 4900 Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners, police said. Firefighters entered the burning unit and found the boy unresponsive.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No additional details were immediately released. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is headed to the scene.

The child’s death comes three days after a 7-year-old boy was killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide in DeKalb County.

Officers were called at 3:15 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3100 block of Briarcliff Road, according to a spokesperson for DeKalb police. There, investigators found two adults and a child dead, according to police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.