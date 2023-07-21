BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating after 12-year-old hurt in shooting

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

DeKalb County investigators are at the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood just outside Redan early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Walnut Ridge Court, according to Channel 2 Action News. Details are limited as police have not released information, but family members told the news station that a 12-year-old was hurt and taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.

Investigators were still canvasing the area and collecting evidence just before 6 a.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Georgia expands some benefits in shadow of abortion restrictions1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Protesters urge Cobb school board to embrace inclusivity
9h ago

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: SW Atlanta business busted after customer finds his stripped cars nearby
13h ago
Indicted Marietta man had illegal machine gun on Georgia Tech campus, feds say
15h ago
Man dies after going underwater at Lake Allatoona while swimming to dog
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
17h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top