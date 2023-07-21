BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating after 12-year-old hurt in shooting

DeKalb County investigators are at the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood just outside Redan early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Walnut Ridge Court, according to Channel 2 Action News. Details are limited as police have not released information, but family members told the news station that a 12-year-old was hurt and taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.

Investigators were still canvasing the area and collecting evidence just before 6 a.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.