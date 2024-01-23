BreakingNews
Crews battling large fire at Forest Park warehouse; 1 injured
BREAKING | Crews battling large fire at Forest Park warehouse; 1 injured

Forest Park crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Forest Park fire crews are battling a massive fire in an industrial area near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport late Tuesday morning.

The fire is burning at a warehouse in the 4600 block of Lake Mirror Place between I-75 and I-285. It broke out around 9:30 a.m., and dark, heavy smoke can still be seen billowing into the sky at noon.

Channel 2 Action News reported that 14 people were inside when the fire started. One person was injured, officials confirmed. The person was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation.

According to the news station, the warehouse is home to La Fortuna Imports, which houses kitchen supplies and other household items. A manager of the business told Channel 2 that she was working in her office when she heard everyone yell, “Run.” What caused the fire is not clear.

About 50 firefighters from Forest Park, Morrow and Clayton County responded, the news station reported.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

