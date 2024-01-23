BREAKING | Crews battling large fire at Forest Park warehouse; 1 injured

Channel 2 Action News reported that 14 people were inside when the fire started. One person was injured, officials confirmed. The person was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation.

According to the news station, the warehouse is home to La Fortuna Imports, which houses kitchen supplies and other household items. A manager of the business told Channel 2 that she was working in her office when she heard everyone yell, “Run.” What caused the fire is not clear.

About 50 firefighters from Forest Park, Morrow and Clayton County responded, the news station reported.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

