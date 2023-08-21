BREAKING | Coweta deputies find body in Newnan neighborhood pond

An unidentified body was found in a pond in an upscale Newnan neighborhood Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Coweta County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood, a small enclave cut out of the southeast city limits of Newnan, according to agency spokesman Sgt. Toby Nix. The body has not been identified, Nix said, and he did not release further details.

Officials have not said how the person died. Further information will be released as investigators gather new details from the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.