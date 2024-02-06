BREAKING | 1 dead, 1 in custody at Gwinnett assisted living facility, police say

BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 in custody at Gwinnett assisted living home, police say
A woman was killed Tuesday at a Lawrenceville-area assisted living facility, according to police.

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a domestic incident at an assisted living facility, Gwinnett County police said Tuesday.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the facility, located at 1611 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road at the intersection with Russell Road near Lawrenceville, according to police. Address records show the location is the Linwood Estates Gracious Retirement Living facility.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased body of one adult female inside one of the rooms,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo said in a statement. “At this time, officers have detained one male suspect who lived with the female in the same room.”

The names of those involved were not released.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

