Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended
Armed teen fatally shot by girlfriend’s brother at Fayette home, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A Newnan teenager armed with an “AR-15 style weapon” was fatally shot by his girlfriend’s brother at a home in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon following an argument, authorities said.

Fayette deputies responded around 2:55 p.m. to a residence on Allenwood Road near Fayetteville and found Jeremiah McCrae, 18, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

According to investigators, McCrae was involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s brother, who lived at the home, earlier in the day. He then armed himself and confronted the brother.

“The brother fired his own weapon, striking McCrae,” the sheriff’s office said. “No one else inside the residence was injured during the incident.”

It’s unclear how many people were there at the time, or if the shooter will face charges. He was not publicly identified by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

