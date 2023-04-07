Armed teen fatally shot by girlfriend’s brother at Fayette home, cops say

Fayette deputies responded around 2:55 p.m. to a residence on Allenwood Road near Fayetteville and found Jeremiah McCrae, 18, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

According to investigators, McCrae was involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s brother, who lived at the home, earlier in the day. He then armed himself and confronted the brother.