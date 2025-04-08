5 teens charged with murder after man killed in SW Atlanta robbery, police say

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday, one of five teenagers who are now facing murder charges after a man was killed in a January shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

On Jan. 3, Atlanta police responded at about 5:15 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Kenmore Street after getting a call about a person shot. The residence is located near Cascade Avenue in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement. He was taken to the hospital, but died there. His name has not been released.