5 teens charged with murder after man killed in SW Atlanta robbery, police say

1 hour ago

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday, one of five teenagers who are now facing murder charges after a man was killed in a January shooting in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

On Jan. 3, Atlanta police responded at about 5:15 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Kenmore Street after getting a call about a person shot. The residence is located near Cascade Avenue in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement. He was taken to the hospital, but died there. His name has not been released.

A day later, police said a 15-year-old suspect was arrested on robbery and murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Three weeks later, a 16-year-old was taken into custody by police on charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

According to police, a 14-year-old was later arrested Feb. 4, while a 16-year-old was taken into custody Thursday. Both are charged with murder and armed robbery, officials said.

The fifth teen who was arrested Friday is charged with murder and robbery, police said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not name minors facing charges unless they are being charged as adults.

Police have not shared details about what led to the shooting or how the suspects were found and arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

