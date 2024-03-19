$35 debt leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, life in prison

A man was sentenced to prison Monday for fatally shooting his longtime friend who owned him less than $50, officials said.

Rickey Carter, 65, was found guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2022 death of Quinlan Parker, 48, District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said. Carter was sentenced to life in prison, plus five years.

The deadly incident happened Jan. 28, 2022, at an apartment on Maypop Lane near Snapfinger Woods Drive in unincorporated Decatur. DeKalb police said they found Parker dead at the scene with a single gunshot to his chest.