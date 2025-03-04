3 teens arrested in man’s shooting death in NW Atlanta

A 16-year-old girl turned herself in to police Sunday in connection with a man’s shooting death outside a northwest Atlanta home in late January.

The girl is one of three teenagers arrested within the past two weeks on murder charges in the death of a 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Police said the teen was taken to Metro Regional Youth Detention Center for processing. Her name was not released.

Israel Byrd, 18, also surrendered to police on Thursday, while a 17-year-old boy, who was not publicly identified, was taken into custody a week ago. They were both booked into the Fulton County Jail.