3 teens arrested in man’s shooting death in NW Atlanta

A 16-year-old girl turned herself in to police Sunday in connection with a man’s shooting death outside a northwest Atlanta home in late January.
The girl is one of three teenagers arrested within the past two weeks on murder charges in the death of a 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Police said the teen was taken to Metro Regional Youth Detention Center for processing. Her name was not released.
Israel Byrd, 18, also surrendered to police on Thursday, while a 17-year-old boy, who was not publicly identified, was taken into custody a week ago. They were both booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Atlanta police got a call at around 1 p.m. Jan. 25 about a person being shot in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road. The area is east of Hollywood Road and west of Proctor Creek in the Almond Park area.
When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The three teens are each facing charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old are also charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18, according to authorities.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
