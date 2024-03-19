2nd arrest made in June shooting death at Gwinnett park

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Snellville man who was shot at a Gwinnett County park and left for dead at a nearby fire station, authorities said Tuesday.

Prince James had been on the run for about nine months prior to his arrest Monday in DeKalb County with help from the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, Gwinnett police said.

He was booked into the county jail at around 5 p.m. on murder, theft by deception and other charges related to the June 15 shooting of 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey at Lenora Park. The other suspect, Anwar Brenard Singleton, of Loganville, who was 18 at the time, was arrested Oct. 28 and has remained in custody.