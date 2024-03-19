2nd arrest made in June shooting death at Gwinnett park

Crime & Public Safety

A second suspect has been arrested after a man was shot at Lenora Park in Gwinnett County in June. The victim was dropped off at a fire station four miles away and died at a hospital, police said.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Snellville man who was shot at a Gwinnett County park and left for dead at a nearby fire station, authorities said Tuesday.

Prince James had been on the run for about nine months prior to his arrest Monday in DeKalb County with help from the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, Gwinnett police said.

He was booked into the county jail at around 5 p.m. on murder, theft by deception and other charges related to the June 15 shooting of 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey at Lenora Park. The other suspect, Anwar Brenard Singleton, of Loganville, who was 18 at the time, was arrested Oct. 28 and has remained in custody.

On Tuesday, police said both suspects were facing gang charges, without elaborating. They were previously charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, according to authorities.

Prince James was arrested Monday after a man was shot at a park in Gwinnett County and later died, police said.

Officers responded to the fire station after Arnold-Causey showed up around 10:30 p.m. The driver left quickly after telling fire personnel he had been shot, police said. It’s not clear if James or Singleton were driving the car.

The station was located about four miles from the shooting scene in the parking lot of the park on Lenora Church Road. Police said officers located several shell casings throughout the area.

Anwar Brenard Singleton was arrested in October and is facing several charges, including murder, police said.

James, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, is facing two gang charges, while Singleton was charged with eight, according to police.

They are both being held without bond.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

